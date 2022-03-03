Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading 3.9% Higher

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$20.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44.
Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)
