Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading 3.9% Higher

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 13,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$20.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44.

Jazz Resources Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

