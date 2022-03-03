JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Trading Up 4%

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) were up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JDSPY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 260 ($3.49) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 54 ($0.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,150 ($15.43) to GBX 240 ($3.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 250 ($3.35) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

