Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €30.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.10 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.13 ($37.23).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA EVK opened at €26.26 ($29.51) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.21. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.