Jefferies Financial Group Comments on American Well Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Well in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AMWL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.55. American Well has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $160,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,478 shares of company stock worth $2,973,408 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in American Well by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Well during the third quarter valued at $260,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

