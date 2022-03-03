Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Root, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Root in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Root’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ROOT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

ROOT stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.23. Root has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Root by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

