Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,402 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $22,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 82.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.43.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JEF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

