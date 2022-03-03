Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($235.96) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($267.42) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($314.61) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($252.81) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €255.07 ($286.60).

VOW3 stock opened at €160.00 ($179.78) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. Volkswagen has a one year low of €159.72 ($179.46) and a one year high of €252.20 ($283.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €183.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €187.61.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

