Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

KEY opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 9.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

