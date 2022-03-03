Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ALX Oncology in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.87) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.84) EPS.

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $763.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.80. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44.

In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 26,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $822,638.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after purchasing an additional 970,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,442,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 580,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,950,000 after buying an additional 114,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after buying an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $41,113,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

