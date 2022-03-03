Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $298.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.58%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $267,678.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $129,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

