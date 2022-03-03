Jefferies Group LLC Buys 35,439 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 920,334 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in AGNC Investment by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 892,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AGNC Investment by 7,839.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 894,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 883,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,072,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,902,000 after buying an additional 671,599 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 121.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Bank of America lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

