Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,062 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $112,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 302,763 shares of company stock worth $17,686,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

