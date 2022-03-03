Jefferies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,427 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $693,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 173,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 161,255 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

