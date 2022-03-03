Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter valued at $277,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 99,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TTGT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

TTGT opened at $76.93 on Thursday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

