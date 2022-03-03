Jefferies Group LLC Takes $869,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Spire by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

NYSE:SR opened at $67.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

