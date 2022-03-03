John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “John Bean’s fourth-quarter 2021 earnings per share declined year over year despite an increase in revenues. Both metrics missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Even though John Bean has been witnessing high order levels in both its segments, the shortages of labor and critical raw material (particularly electronic components) impacted its production. These headwinds, along with inflated costs, are expected to persist in 2022. John Bean, thus, expects consolidated margins in 2022 to be slightly above the 2021 reported levels. In the AeroTech segment, even though passenger air travel has picked up, it still remains well below the pre-pandemic levels. It will continue to impact the company’s mobile equipment business. Also, the recovery in foodservice demand at the FoodTech segment might be short-lived if COVID-19 cases surge again.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $112.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,828. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.18. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,449 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

