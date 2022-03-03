John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $18.67 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
