John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 11.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $18.67 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

