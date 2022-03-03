John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $26.43.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
