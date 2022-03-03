John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,934. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.