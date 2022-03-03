John S. Montalbano Purchases 20,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. 33,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,601. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of -1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $139.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

