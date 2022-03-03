JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,536,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $407.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

