Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 707.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 286,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 229,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

JMIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

