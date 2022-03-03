Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Down 6.4%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.70 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 78.70 ($1.06). 1,415,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,076,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.05 ($1.13).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JUST. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 106 ($1.42) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Just Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 85.73. The firm has a market cap of £834.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.71.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.