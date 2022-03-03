JUST Price Up 9.9% This Week (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $348.53 million and approximately $65.86 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.27 or 0.06652295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,436.72 or 0.99743708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025929 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.