KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KAR. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NYSE KAR opened at $18.25 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 857,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 19,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after buying an additional 5,417,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 40,038 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 49,171 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

