Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.63. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 9,616 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.41 million and a PE ratio of -9.01.
About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)
