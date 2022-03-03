KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.19

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.19 and last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 108507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target (down from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KBC Group to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €76.00 ($85.39) to €79.00 ($88.76) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KBC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

