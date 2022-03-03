Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Lowered to C$208.00 at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the company’s current price.

KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Laurentian increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.38.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

KXS stock traded down C$3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$148.48. 108,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,867. The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 37,120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$181.18. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.05 and a 1-year high of C$229.98.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.