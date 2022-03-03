Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $337,000 Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,019,546.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,145. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $60.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.