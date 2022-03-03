Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Match Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 80,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Match Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

