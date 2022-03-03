Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,291 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,291 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after acquiring an additional 805,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.