Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,300 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

