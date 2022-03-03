Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 912 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after buying an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $463.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $450.51 and a 200-day moving average of $418.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.14 and a 12 month high of $472.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.28%.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

