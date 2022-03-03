Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,678,000 after acquiring an additional 326,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,940,000 after acquiring an additional 111,049 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,607,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,526,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.