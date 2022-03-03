Klaytn Price Reaches $1.17 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and approximately $60.90 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.29 or 0.06647497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,284.60 or 1.00198748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00046781 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00047535 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00026211 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,637,363,163 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.