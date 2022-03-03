KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $486.73. 122,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $457.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $476.89 and a 200-day moving average of $450.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $332.67 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

