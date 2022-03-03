KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 697.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,541,500. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.95 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

