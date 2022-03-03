KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

INTC traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,640,402. The company has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

