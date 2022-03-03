KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 308 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $4,694,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $327,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.31. 274,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,279,147. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.00.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.