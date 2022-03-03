KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,593. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85.

