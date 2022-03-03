Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KSS. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.62.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.28. 13,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,500,686. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,738,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,627.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth approximately $19,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

