Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,635 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,076.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $121.12. 1,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,111. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $118.00 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

