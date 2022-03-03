Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of Transocean stock remained flat at $$3.76 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 668,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,245,510. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.11.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

