Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $18.83 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,926,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,887,000.

Shares of SCHE stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $28.20. 192,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,863. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

