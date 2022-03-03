Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 484,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,247,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

VNQI traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 2,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,874. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.69%.

