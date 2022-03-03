Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $48.36. 1,749,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,640,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.45. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

