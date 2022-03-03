Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

ADRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.09) to €26.00 ($29.21) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,537. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

