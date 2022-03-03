Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.
ADRNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.09) to €26.00 ($29.21) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
OTCMKTS:ADRNY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,537. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
