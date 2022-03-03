Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.29

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.29 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 147413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.19) to €32.50 ($36.52) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($57.87) to €46.00 ($51.69) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,302,000 after buying an additional 219,624 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,746,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 217,161 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,861,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after purchasing an additional 230,102 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

