Lamden (TAU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $615,442.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Lamden coin can now be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $7.66 million and $615,442.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

