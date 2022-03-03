Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Carol Walker Sells 6,956 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $334,166.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LNTH traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.40. 1,447,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,511 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 299.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.