Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Largo Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Largo Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

LGO stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Largo Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Largo Resources by 15.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

